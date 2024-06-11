Akums unveils new formulations for Gastrointestinal patients in India

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals unveiled Rabeprazole + Levosulpiride SR Capsules, approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), aiming to provide enhanced relief for patients with gastrointestinal tract (GIT) disorders.

GERD, short for gastroesophageal reflux disease, is a debilitating condition marked by the regurgitation of stomach contents into the esophagus, causing distressing symptoms and potential complications. Often referred to as chronic acid reflux, its persistent nature not only affects quality of life but also raises the risk of severe health issues like stomach and esophageal cancer. GERD diagnosis and treatment focus on symptom management and acid suppression therapies.

“Rabeprazole sodium, a potent antisecretory compound, selectively inhibits gastric acid secretion by targeting the H+ and K+ ATPase at the surface of gastric parietal cells. It has demonstrated efficacy in treating gastric and duodenal ulcers, as well as GERD. Complementing rabeprazole, Levosulpiride, the levo-enantiomer of sulpiride, exhibits significant central antidopaminergic activity and antiemetic effects,” the company said in a statement.

Each hard gelatin capsule contains Rabeprazole Sodium IP 40 mg (as enteric-coated form) and Levosulpiride 75 mg (as uncoated sustained-release form). The recommended dosage is one capsule once daily or as directed by a physician. The formulation’s peripheral anti-dopaminergic action modulates the motor activity of the upper digestive tract, making it valuable in gastro-enterology, claimed Akums