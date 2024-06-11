China leads APAC in institute-led clinical trials: GlobalData

With the evolving landscape of drug development and innovations, several institutes are serving as catalysts by partnering with pharmaceutical companies to drive progress at various stages of research and development. These collaborations are particularly significant in advancing clinical trials, a critical step in drug development. Against this backdrop, within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, China leads in the execution of clinical trials, says GlobalData.

According to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center, the number of single-country, interventional trials conducted by institutes has surged at a compound annual growth rate of 28 per cent from 656 in 2019 to 2,290 in 2023 across the major APAC countries. During this period 7,572 institute-led trials were conducted and the number of trials by the top 10 institutes have grown from 130 in 2019 to 390 in 2023. Notably, Chinese institutes, which hold the top 10 ranks among the APAC countries, conducted 1,227 of these trials, making the country stand out as the clear frontrunner.

Srija Chilamula, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “Academics and institutes have always been a center for scientific curiosity. China has seen remarkable growth in institute-led clinical trials in synergy with multiple pharmaceutical industries, particularly in cancer studies, aiding in addressing one of the most pressing healthcare challenges.”

All Phases of clinical trials witnessed a substantial CAGR of 30 per cent from 501 in 2019 to 1,893 in 2023 in China. Notably, Phase II trials surged from 223 to 889. However, Phase I trials’ growth was the highest at 37 per cent CAGR. Among all the Phases, oncology emerged as the major therapy area, and studies increased from 366 in 2019 to 1,222 in 2023, followed by infectious disease and central nervous system-related studies.

Furthermore, China-based Sun Yat-Sen University conducted over 277 trials across various therapeutic areas in collaboration with over 25 companies during this period. The number of clinical trials has significantly increased from 31 trials in 2019 to 79 trials in 2023. The university’s expertise in oncology has led to partnerships with major Chinese pharmaceutical companies like Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, and Akeso.

Due to the strong infrastructure and expertise offered by institutes, pharma companies collaborate with institutes. Companies like Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals alone have conducted a total of nine trials (2 Phase I/II, 5 Phase II & 2 Phase III trials) during the 2019-2023 through collaboration with Sun Yat-Sen University, which includes Phase III studies of AiRuiKa (camrelizumab) for hepatocellular cancer and esophageal squamous cell cancer. Similarly, Sun Yat-Sen University also handled Akeso’s Phase III trials for in-house cadonilimab for nasopharyngeal cancer along with Phase II trials of rectal cancer.

Chilamula concludes, “This symbiotic relationship leverages complementary strengths. Through this constructive collaboration, academics gain access to industry insights, funding, sponsorships, and real-world data, enhancing their research potential. Conversely, pharmaceutical companies benefit from fresh perspectives, innovative studies, and expertise that accelerate and enhance clinical research capabilities to better patient health care.”

Edits Made by EP News Bureau