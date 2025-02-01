Exemptions, concessional duty on essential medicines to improve drug access: Sudarshan Jain, IPA

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) opines that by prioritising drug accessibility, robust infrastructure, and evolving disease dynamics, Budget 2025 lays the foundation towards realising the Viksit Bharat vision, ensuring quality-assured and affordable healthcare for all

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance welcomes the government’s commitment towards sustainable and equitable healthcare through targeted reforms, infrastructure development and improved patient access.

Exemptions and concessional duty on essential medicines will improve drug access to critical treatments nationwide. The establishment of cancer centres in district hospitals and the expansion of medical education will strengthen the healthcare workforce and infrastructure. Additionally, broadband connectivity to all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will enhance rural healthcare delivery through telemedicine.

Research fellowships and focused funding will propel innovation in Indian pharma. The thrust on medical tourism, Heal in India, increased FDI limit in the insurance sector and nutritional programmes underscore a holistic approach towards public health, further positioning India as a global healthcare hub.

By prioritising drug accessibility, robust infrastructure, and evolving disease dynamics, the budget lays the foundation towards realising the Viksit Bharat vision, ensuring quality-assured and affordable healthcare for all.