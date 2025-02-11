Sigachi Industries invests USD 1 million in R&D centre to boost API development

Sigachi Industries, has announced a USD 1 million investment to enhance its research and development (R&D) capabilities with the launch of a new R&D centre in Hyderabad. The facility aims to centralise API development and analytical efforts, improving production processes and driving innovation in the sector.

The new centre will focus on improving API synthesis, refining the pharma product portfolio, and meeting stringent global regulatory standards. Sigachi Industries is making significant investments in R&D to foster high-value innovation, with plans to launch an additional six Certificate of Suitability to the monographs of the European Pharmacopoeia (CEPs) over the next six months. The centre will employ a team of 15-20 experienced R&D scientists dedicated to expediting product development for regulated markets. By integrating manufacturing and regulatory functions under one roof, Sigachi aims to achieve enhanced efficiency, market leadership, and sustainable growth.

This investment underscores Sigachi’s commitment to innovation and long-term profitability, positioning the company to stay ahead in the pharmaceutical industry. The project is set to commence immediately.

Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of Sigachi Industries, commented on the development, “We have made significant progress by delivering Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to the pharmaceutical market. Our increased commitment to R&D is a clear testament to our strategic vision for innovation and excellence. By deepening our investments in R&D, we are not only accelerating our development efforts but also reinforcing our long-term growth objectives and strengthening Sigachi’s overall pipeline.”