Roquette unveils refreshed coatings platform for pharma and nutra markets

Roquette, a global provider of plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, has launched its refreshed coatings platform for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. The platform combines two product ranges—Tabshield ready-to-use film coating systems and ReadiLYCOAT plant-based ready-to-use coating systems—offering manufacturers a broader selection of coating solutions. The launch strengthens Roquette’s excipients portfolio, enhancing its position as a full-service solutions provider.

Roquette collaborated with Kofitech, a specialist in film coating materials and owner of the Tabshield brand, to develop a coatings platform that prioritises sustainability, efficiency, and performance. The platform provides manufacturers with ready-to-use coating premixes for pharmaceutical prescription, nutraceutical, and over-the-counter (OTC) products.

“The global market for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical coatings is projected to reach €2.7 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for innovative patient-friendly dosage forms,” said Paul Smaltz, Head of the Pharmaceutical Solutions Business Unit at Roquette. “Our new coatings platform is designed to help drug and supplement producers seize these opportunities with effective and eco-conscious solutions that enhance user experience—whether that’s by masking bitter-tasting active ingredients, smoothing tablet surfaces for ease of swallowing, or providing surface colour to help patients differentiate their medications.”

The platform features the Tabshield and ReadiLYCOAT ranges, offering manufacturers a variety of coating options. Tabshield provides film coatings for immediate and enteric release, utilising hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), methacrylic acid, and titanium dioxide-free formulations to deliver custom colours and finishes.

ReadiLYCOAT introduces plant-based polymers to streamline the film coating and sugar-free sugar coating processes. The range reduces processing times compared to traditional methods. Its sugar-free variations align with the shift towards inclusive medicine design, supporting safe and effective drug delivery.