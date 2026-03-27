Shreehas Tambe appointed CEO & MD of Biocon, effective April 1, 2026

Biocon announced the appointment of Shreehas Tambe as its Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, effective April 1, 2026, following approvals from the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors. As the first CEO of the integrated Biocon, he will lead the combined platform spanning biosimilars and generics, strengthening the Company’s ability to operate at scale and compete effectively in global markets.

This leadership transition is part of the full integration of Biocon Biologics Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, creating a simplified and unified corporate structure. The strengthened enterprise is well-positioned to lead in diabetes, obesity, oncology, and immunology through a differentiated portfolio of biosimilars, insulins, complex generics, and peptides, including GLP-1 therapies.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon said: “Biocon has consistently grown by anticipating patient needs and building ahead of the curve. With the integration of our generics and biosimilars businesses, we are creating a uniquely positioned, globally scaled biopharma enterprise. Shreehas has been at the forefront of this transformation, leading several strategic milestones, including the acquisition and integration of the Viatris biosimilars business and the expansion of our global footprint. Under his leadership, Biocon Biologics has emerged as one of the world’s top five biosimilar companies, with a valuation of USD 5.5 billion. As the first CEO to lead the combined business, Shreehas brings deep scientific expertise, strategic rigor, and a steadfast commitment to advancing affordable healthcare. I am confident he will drive disciplined execution and translate our scale into sustained global leadership.”

Speaking on Siddharth Mittal’s contributions, Mazumdar-Shaw added, “I would like to thank Siddharth for his tremendous contributions to Biocon. Since joining in 2013, he has served with distinction as Chief Financial Officer and later as CEO & Managing Director, playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s growth trajectory. He will now transition to another leadership role within the Biocon Group.”

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon said, “It is an honor and privilege to lead Biocon at such a pivotal moment, as we bring together our biologics and generics businesses to build a leading global medicines company. Biocon is among the few organizations that have transformed access to life-saving treatments by effectively leveraging science and technology. Our success has been driven by exceptional talent, united by a strong sense of purpose and an unwavering commitment to serving patient needs. As we expand our portfolio and global presence, my focus will be on strengthening our foundation, consolidating our business, and accelerating sustainable growth. I am deeply grateful to our visionary Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and the Board of Directors for the trust and confidence placed in me and look forward to building on Biocon’s strong legacy to make a meaningful difference for patients worldwide.”