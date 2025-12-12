Senores Pharmaceuticals launches Deferiprone Tablets USP in the U.S.

Senores Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Deferiprone Tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg, in the U.S. market. The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Ferriprox Tablets of Chiesi USA, Inc. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc will market the product.

Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, said: “We are pleased to advance our growth with the launch of a limited-competition product. This aligns with our strategic focus on identifying and entering a niche, under-penetrated generic formulations with an opportunity to serve the unmet needs in healthcare.”

According to Symphony, Deferiprone Tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg brand and generic products recorded U.S. sales of approximately $70 million MAT for the twelve months ending in October 2025.