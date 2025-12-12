Dr. Reddy’s sets SBTi-approved Net Zero target for FY2045

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced its Net Zero with near-term and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The company commits to achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by FY2045. In the near term, Dr Reddy’s will reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 80 per cent, and Scope 3 emissions by 51.6 per cent per INR value added by FY2030, using FY2023 as the base year. In the long term, the company commits to reducing absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 90 per cent by FY2045, again from the FY2023 baseline.

Dr Reddy’s stated it is the only company in India’s pharmaceutical sector to commit to a science-based Net Zero target by FY2045.

In October 2020, the company announced its near-term SBTi targets. Based on its current progress and in line with its continued commitment to sustainability, Dr Reddy’s has revised its goals to Net Zero, incorporating both near-term and long-term targets according to the latest SBTi Framework.

Sanjay Sharma, Global Head Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said: “As an early adopter of sustainability, we have consistently advanced through thoughtful and impactful climate actions. With a forward-looking vision, we are committed to achieving Net Zero by FY2045, reflecting both ambition and accountability towards our planet. Guided by science-based targets, we strive to align with global climate goals and set the benchmark for the pharmaceutical sector.”

He added; “Additionally, we are on track to achieve coal- and furnace oil–free operations by the end of FY’26, and with 68 per cent of our power in FY’25 sourced from renewables, we are demonstrating the tangible impact of our climate actions on the ground.”