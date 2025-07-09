SCHOTT adds knowledge hub to its Pharmaversity

SCHOTT Pharma announced that it has added a Knowledge Hub to its Pharmaversity, which was established in 2020 as a pharmaceutical educational initiative to provide industry professionals, academics and other stakeholders with insights into cutting-edge pharma trends, topics, and specialised pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

The Knowledge Hub features a collection of more than 100 assets of essential information and expert insights into drug containment and delivery solutions, and detailed data on glass and polymer properties and their pharmaceutical applications. As well as an extensive library of research, industry insights, and case studies curated by leading experts in glass and polymer solutions, the Pharmaversity runs webinars and participates in international conferences to enable collaboration, knowledge sharing, and skill development for registered users at any stage of their career.

The pharmaceutical industry is vast and multidisciplinary, and from time to time, even experts need to acquire a more in-depth understanding of a specialist area such as primary packaging, perhaps because they are developing their role, or because they need greater understanding for a particular project. With this in mind, SCHOTT Pharma created the Pharmaversity with the aim of offering education to experts by glass and polymer experts.

Available online and through live events, in addition to the Knowledge Hub the Pharmaversity operates through: