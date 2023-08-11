Sathgen completes dosing of first two cohorts of healthy volunteers with MSP008-22, a novel anti-viral molecule

Sathgen Therapeutics, a division of Godavari Biorefineries, announced that they completed the dosing of the first two cohorts of healthy volunteers in a Phase 1 clinical trial with their novel chemical entity (NCE), MSP008-22. The clinical development of this drug is supported and managed by Clinexel Life Sciences, a clinical research organisation in the pharma sector.

Sathgen is a clinical-stage novel therapeutics venture focused on bringing therapies for diseases like cancer and viral infections. Their goal is to bring this drug, MSP008-22, as a solution to a range of viral infections. Developed under the leadership of Dr Sangeeta Srivastava, Executive Director, Godavari Biorefineries, and CSO, Sathgen Therapeutics, the lead molecule has reportedly shown outstanding effectiveness and safety against COVID-19 in preclinical development. This NCE has widespread anti-viral potential due to its ability to inhibit both viral entrance and replication.