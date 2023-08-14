Mankind Pharma, NOTTO organise organ donation drive, garner 21,000 pledges

Mankind Pharma organised an organ donation drive in collaboration with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and prominent medical experts. The event featured a live panel discussion between Dr Sandeep Guleria, Senior Consultant and Transplant Surgeon at Indraprastha Hospital and Apollo Hospital; Dr Subhash Gupta, Chairman of the Centre for Liver & Biliary Sciences, specialising in Liver Transplant and Biliary Sciences, along with Robotic Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket; Dr Manish Jain, Director of Nephrology at the Kidney and Urology Institute, Medanta Medicity, Gurugram and Dr Shiny Suman Pradhan, Joint Director NOTTO, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

During this discussion, the doctors highlighted the advantages of organ donation while dispelling misconceptions. The participants collectively pledged to donate their organs with a mission to save lives.

Ramesh Juneja, Chairman of Mankind Pharma, expressed, “Organ donation transcends boundaries, saving precious lives. We aim to motivate more individuals to embrace the role of organ donors. Today presents an extraordinary opportunity—a shared commitment to the noble cause of organ donation. With each pledge, we hold the potential to breathe life into as many as eight individuals.”

Sheetal Arora, CEO of Mankind Pharma, stated, “Organ donation is a virtuous act that saves lives. It’s a simple act with significant impact. I am honored to have committed to donating my organs and encourage all to join as donors today—a profound gift capable of transforming lives.”

The company plans to expand this initiative in the forthcoming years.