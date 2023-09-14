Sartorius to host scientific symposium in Hyderabad

Sartorius, an international supplier of pharma and laboratory equipment, will be hosting a scientific symposium in Hyderabad next month.

The invitation-only event, Sartorius Science Summit, will feature the latest technologies and advancements in the field and networking opportunities to the scientist and researchers community in the life science industry.

‘We, at Sartorius support the biopharmaceutical and life science research industries to develop and manufacture medications from the first idea to production. With our innovative research tools, automated analytical instruments, bio-manufacturing and purification solutions, we aim to make your drug discovery and production simpler, faster, and more sustainable,” said Abhijit Ghosh, Head of Sales for LPS India and SAARC.

The Summit will showcase the latest lab product solutions, from the new ultrahigh precision lab weighing balance, to the next generation automated liquid handling solutions from electronic pipettes, non-contact liquid handlers with unparalleled accuracy, as well as various cell and protein analysis platforms for characterising cell phenotype and function and tracking complex biological processes.

There will also be expert talks on topics such as revolutionising weighing processes, speeding up bioprocess development to democratising biologics drug development.

This summit is tailored for scientists, chemists, and laboratory professionals working in key industries such as pharmaceuticals, biopharma, food research, and chemicals.