Akums launches tamsulosin + tadalafil capsule to treat enlarged prostate and erectile dysfunction treatment

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has launched Tamsulosin + Tadalafil Capsule in the Indian market after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the formulation of Tamsulosin 0.4/0.4mg + Tadalafil 2.5/5mg.

Tamsulosin is a selective alpha1A-adrenergic receptor antagonist. The effects of tamsulosin are targeted for the smooth muscle receptors of the prostate and urethra. Blocking this receptor relaxes the smooth muscle of the bladder and urethra to improve urine flow. It is primarily used when an enlarged prostate impedes normal urine flow and bladder emptying.

In tandem, the mechanism of action for Tadalafil centers on the inhibition of PDE5, a crucial enzyme located in the vascular smooth muscle cells of corpus cavernosum. By impeding cGMP hydrolysis, Tadalafil promotes cGMP accumulation and the relaxation of vascular smooth muscle, facilitating the development of a physiologically-induced erection, contingent upon sexual stimulation.

Sanjeev Jain, Jt MD, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals said, “This innovative combination therapy not only offers a more convenient treatment option but also represents a significant leap forward in our pursuit of enhancing patient outcomes.”

Sandeep Jain, Jt MD, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals added, “The Tamsulosin + Tadalafil Capsule stands as a testament to Akums’ dedication to innovation and our commitment to elevating healthcare standards.”

Each hard gelatin capsule is composed of Tamsulosin Hydrochloride IP at 0.4/0.4mg (in its extended-release form) and Tadalafil IP at 2.5/5mg (as a film coated tablet).

A company statement informs that the Tamsulosin + Tadalafil Capsule demonstrates significant improvements in BPH and Erectile Dysfunction Index, the combination significantly improves Total, Voiding, and Storage International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS), thereby offering a better efficacy on LUTS relief.