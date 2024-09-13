Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India listed on BSE and NSE

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India (SCHIL) has successfully listed its equity shares on BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The listing was celebrated with the ringing of the opening bell at BSE by Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director of SCHIL.

Commenting on the occasion, Himanshu Bakshi said, “India’s consumer healthcare market has vast potential. SCHIL getting listed on BSE and NSE marks a critical milestone for us; one that is further expected to strengthen our position and drive sustainable growth within the Indian market. By evaluating our business needs, capitalising on emerging consumer trends in the healthcare space, and encouraging a culture of digital innovations, we seek to address unmet consumer needs. For this, we aim to enhance our customer experience with our products.”

Bakshi also added, “Further, we remain committed to our mission, which is to make self-care as simple as it should be and empower our consumers to take control of their health. I am confident that our organisation’s consumer-first approach will drive our ambition to build the best ‘Fast Moving Consumer Healthcare’ (FMCH) organisation in and for the world.”

SCHIL emerged as a distinct legal entity following its demerger from Sanofi India Limited. The demerger was executed under the Scheme of Arrangement, sanctioned by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, and became effective on 1 June 2024. In alignment with Sanofi’s global strategy, SCHIL now operates independently, focusing solely on the Consumer Healthcare sector. SCHIL is committed to maintaining high standards of ethics, marketing practices, and business operations.





