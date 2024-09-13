Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals secures patent for room temperature stable hydroxyurea oral suspension for sickle cell disease

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a patent for its room temperature stable oral suspension of Hydroxyurea, designed for managing Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). This formulation aims to overcome the storage and accessibility issues typically associated with Hydroxyurea solutions, which require refrigeration.

Sickle Cell Disease, a genetic blood disorder, leads to severe health complications, including anemia and frequent pain episodes. The disease affects millions globally, with a significant impact in India and Africa. According to the 2011 Census, 8.6% of India’s population belongs to tribal communities, many of whom are disproportionately affected by SCD. Akums’ new oral suspension remains stable at room temperature, making it a practical solution for distribution in areas with limited access to refrigeration, particularly in tribal regions.

Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director of Akums, commented, “We are proud to have secured this patent for a formulation that has the potential to improve the lives of countless SCD patients both in India and Africa. At Akums, we are committed to delivering innovative healthcare solutions that address real-world challenges and positively impact patient outcomes. Our constant endeavor is to work on affordable medicines for Orphan Drugs and reduce dependency on imported medicines ensuring patient safety from rare diseases with timely and necessary treatment.”

Sandeep Jain, also Managing Director of Akums, added, “This patent reflects our dedication to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and our commitment to offering affordable, high-quality pharmaceutical solutions as envisioned by the Government of India. We continue to prioritize innovation to make essential treatments accessible and cost-effective for all. Tribal communities make up 67.8 million people across various states in India. Many within these communities are disproportionately affected by Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). We are happy that our R&D scientists have provided a much-required formulation that is suitable for all age groups, especially pediatric and adolescent patients suffering from SCD. Our innovative oral suspension remains stable at room temperature, ensuring greater accessibility and providing an efficient solution for widespread distribution, particularly in tribal areas where cold storage facilities are scarce.”

This development aligns with India’s National Sickle Cell Anemia Mission, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to improve the quality of life for SCD patients by enhancing treatment options. Akums’ Hydroxyurea suspension offers dose flexibility based on patient body weight, a significant advantage for pediatric and adolescent patients over the traditional 500 mg Hydroxyurea capsules.

The new formulation will be available at a fraction of the cost of imported Hydroxyurea solutions, reinforcing Akums’ commitment to providing affordable, high-quality medicines. Through this patent, Akums continues to drive innovation in healthcare, ensuring that life-saving treatments are accessible to those in need.



