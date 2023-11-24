Sanjivani Paranteral, Hindustan Antibiotics partner to manufacture IV formulations and IV Sets

Sanjivani Paranteral has inked an agreement with Hindustan Antibiotics for the manufacturing of IV formulations and IV Sets. The agreement is backed by a confirmed purchase commitment from Hindustan Antibiotics.

The partnership will see the establishment of a manufacturing facility within the premises of Hindustan Antibiotics at Pimpri works, Pune, Maharashtra. Sanjivani Paranteral will soon initiate the process of upgrading facilities, the production is likely to start from Q3FY25. The plant capacity will be 50 lakh IV fluids bottles and 10 lakh IV sets per month. The total investment for the project would be Rs 50 Crores.

Ashwani Khemka, Chairman & Managing Director of Sanjivani Paranteral said, “Our collaboration with Hindustan Antibiotics not only reaffirms our commitment to innovation and healthcare quality but also aligns with our vision for advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing in India. We believe that by contributing to ‘Make in India,’ we can significantly impact the evolution of IV formulations and IV Sets, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers.”

Milind Palhade from Hindustan Antibiotics said, “The joint venture will help to elevate the standards of pharmaceutical manufacturing, emphasising innovation, quality, and accessibility in the production of IV formulations and IV Sets. Both the companies are positive about the transformative impact this collaboration will have on healthcare delivery in India.”