OPPI organises flagship Annual Summit at Le Méridien, New Delhi 

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) organised its flagship Annual Summit on November 23, 2023 at the Le Méridien, New Delhi. The summit was gathering of policymakers, academicians, industry leaders, innovators, scientists, and media representatives. Under the theme ‘Bharat Ke Liye’, the summit served as a platform to deliberate strategies on the future of healthcare in the country.

Suresh Pattathil, President, OPPI, said, “This summit echoes our resolute dedication to advancing healthcare with a patient-centric approach. The transition from Volume-Based to Value-Based healthcare is not merely a discourse; it’s a commitment to better outcomes for every individual in our nation. Over the years, we have focused on collective action to chart a path toward a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable healthcare future for Bharat.”

Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI, expressed, “The OPPI Annual Summit stands as a testament to the resilience and dedication of the pharma sector, placing a profound focus on fostering innovation. It embodies our collective pursuit of a healthcare landscape where groundbreaking innovation converges with compassion, driving transformative change. At this summit, we witnessed a symphony of ideas, a harmonious collaboration among stakeholders fueled by a shared vision for ‘Bharat Ke Liye.’ We, as OPPI, are always committed to finding innovative solutions and ensuring that no citizen is left behind in accessing quality healthcare. The conversations and deliberations held during the summit encapsulate the spirit of ‘Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan’ and illuminate a path towards a future where science, innovation, and patient-centricity converge to redefine healthcare delivery in our country.”

The event also saw the launch of the ‘Reimagining Pharma and Healthcare for India@100’ report, a collaboration between OPPI and EY Parthenon, the summit’s knowledge partner. This report outlines an ambitious trajectory for the pharma and healthcare sector, aligning with the objectives articulated under PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call for “Amrit Kaal”.

Suresh Subramanian, Partner and National Lifesciences Leader, EY Parthenon said, “The Indian pharmaceutical industry is recognized as a key player on the global stage and has the bold ambition of reaching $450 billion by 2047. The report meticulously explores the industry’s potential to become an integral part of the global pharma supply chain, foster innovation, and ensuring sustainable and equitable healthcare access for all. The insights presented in the report will serve as a strategic roadmap for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders alike.”

The summit’s discourse addressed themes such as:

Fast-forward 2047 : Envisioning healthcare 25 years into the future, contemplating groundbreaking innovations and strategies to overcome healthcare challenges.

: Envisioning healthcare 25 years into the future, contemplating groundbreaking innovations and strategies to overcome healthcare challenges. Moving from volume-based to value-based healthcare : Emphasising the imperative shift towards patient-centric care and outcomes-driven models, ensuring quality and efficacy in healthcare delivery.

: Emphasising the imperative shift towards patient-centric care and outcomes-driven models, ensuring quality and efficacy in healthcare delivery. Ease of doing business: Mapping the Journey towards India@100: Fostering an enabling ecosystem through collaborative efforts between government, industry, academia, and other stakeholders to propel India towards global leadership in healthcare.

The Annual Summit witnessed the felicitation of outstanding contributors and trailblazers in the healthcare sector through the OPPI Awards. These accolades, conferred during the summit celebrated excellence, innovation, and unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare in Bharat.