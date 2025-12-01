SAI Parenterals acquires 74.6% stake in Noumed Pharmaceuticals for INR 125 crore

SAI Parenteral’s Limited (SPL), a diversified pharmaceutical formulation company, announced the acquisition of a 74.6 per cent controlling stake in Noumed Pharmaceuticals, an Adelaide-based pharmaceutical company, for INR 125 crore.

SAI Parenterals has filed its IPO Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on 30 September 2025. The offer, with a face value of Rs 5 per equity share, comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 285 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3,500,000 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Noumed Pharmaceuticals recorded AUD 60 million in revenue and supplies private label over-the-counter (OTC) products to pharmacy chains across Australia and New Zealand. The company is establishing a manufacturing facility in Adelaide with an investment of AUD 53 million. Commercial operations are expected to commence by the fourth quarter of CY 2026. Noumed has a portfolio of over 451 product dossiers across therapeutic categories.

Anil KK, Managing Director, SAI Parenteral’s Limited, stated; “This acquisition marks a pivotal and transformative milestone in our journey toward becoming a global, innovation-led formulations and CDMO platform. By combining Noumed’s R&D capabilities, distribution network, extensive dossier library, and upcoming manufacturing facility, along with SAI Parenterals’ strengths and capabilities in India, we are unlocking significant synergies across the value chain. This partnership enhances our entry into semi- regulated and regulated markets with a wider, more competitive product portfolio.”

He added, “The acquisition also strengthens our ability to leverage Noumed’s established customer relationships and long-term supply contracts. Supported by Noumed’s regulatory capabilities, SAI Parenteral’s will further expand its presence across regulated markets, improving both revenue quality and visibility.”

Mark Thulborne, Managing Director, Noumed Pharmaceuticals said; “We are excited to formalise this strategic partnership. Having worked with SAI Parenteral’s for a considerable time, we are confident that together we can accelerate our product pipeline, benefit from SAI’s manufacturing capabilities, and meet growing demand in the Australian, New Zealand, and global markets. This collaboration positions both companies to create substantial long-term value for all stakeholders.”

SAI Parenteral’s is backed by investors including Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, Blue Lotus Capital and Gruhas.