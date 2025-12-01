Granules India inaugurates two Centres of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad

Granules India has inaugurated two Centres of Excellence at the Technology Research Park of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad): the Ascelis Center of Excellence for Peptide Development and Characterisation and the Granules Center of Excellence for Particle Engineering.

The inauguration was led by Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director, Granules India; Uma Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India; and Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad.

The Ascelis Center of Excellence for Peptide Development and Characterisation, established under Ascelis Peptides, the CDMO arm of Granules, will focus on the development of cosmetic, therapeutic, and pharmaceutical peptides. It is Ascelis’ first peptide development and characterisation facility in India and is equipped for primary, secondary, and tertiary structure characterisation. The Centre will operate in collaboration with Senn Chemicals in Switzerland to strengthen integrated global peptide development and reduce dependency on external partners.

The Granules Center of Excellence for Particle Engineering is designed to advance polymorph research, material science, and novel drug delivery systems including amorphous solid dispersions. The Centre replaces earlier external development models and aims to support first-to-file opportunities, improve formulation performance, and develop proprietary technologies for regulated markets.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director, Granules India, said; “Scientific excellence and rigorous research have always shaped our long-term strategy at Granules. The launch of these Centres of Excellence significantly strengthens our capabilities in peptides and advanced material sciences, areas that will define the next wave of pharmaceutical innovation. With specialised infrastructure and deep scientific expertise, we are enhancing our CDMO ambitions, accelerating breakthrough development, and building differentiated technologies that elevate our global competitiveness and deliver meaningful value to our partners and patients worldwide.”