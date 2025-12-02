Biocon Biologics reaches settlement with Amgen for Denosumab biosimilars commercialisation

Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon, announced a settlement agreement with Amgen Inc. enabling commercialisation of its Denosumab biosimilars in Europe and other global markets.

The agreement permits Biocon Biologics to commercialise both Denosumab biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy, in Europe starting 2 December 2025. Other terms of the settlement remain confidential.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said; “This settlement sets the stage for Biocon Biologics to bring our Denosumab biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy, to patients across Europe and key international markets. This follows our settlement in the U.S. in October and further broadens our reach across the world in the oncology and bone health therapeutic areas, as we work with healthcare systems to expand access to affordable biologics globally.”

The European Commission approved Vevzuo and Evfraxy in July 2025. Biocon Biologics previously secured a market entry date for its Denosumab biosimilars Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) for the United States.