Rona Therapeutics announces IND filing of RN3161 for obesity

Rona Therapeutics, a global leader in developing next-generation RNAi therapeutics, announced the successful submission of RN3161 to the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC).

Engineered with optimized GalNAc-conjugated delivery and chemical modifications, it minimizes off-target risks and demonstrated more than 90% INHBE mRNA knockdown in monkeys with a low single dose.

RN3161’s long-lasting gene silencing supports Q6M to Q12M dosing, enhancing patient adherence and suitability for long-term obesity management. As the fourth clinical candidate from GAIA, RN3161 underscores Rona’s consistent excellence to advance innovative RNAi medicines from bench to bedside.

Alex M. DePaoli, CMO said, “The successful HREC submission of RN3161 marks an exciting step in advancing a novel therapeutic to treat obesity. RN3161 offers the potential benefit of losing weight with preserved muscle mass, but also the potential to enhance the metabolic benefits associated with fat loss. Further, infrequent dosing offers better adherence and weight loss maintenance. This represents a potential new paradigm in the field of obesity management. ”

Stella Shi CEO added, “RN3161 could maintain high quality weight loss post GLP-1 era. This milestone reflects our ambition to reshape the obesity treatment paradigm for healthier weight loss. It renews our mission to bring innovative and durable therapies to patients worldwide. We’re committed to translating cutting-edge siRNA technologies into therapies in multiple areas.”