ASPA elects new governing body for 2025–2027

The Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA), a non-profit industry body representing the authentication and traceability solutions industry since 1998, has elected its new governing body for the term 2025–2027.

The elections were held during the Association’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 11th September 2025.

The newly elected governing body is as follows:

 President: Ankit Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Holostik India Limited

 Vice President: Nakul Pasricha, MD & CEO, PharmaSecure

 General Secretary: Sanjay Kumbhat, Director, Kumbhat Holographics

 Treasurer: Saurabh Agarwal, Vice President & General Manager, Avery Dennison, South Asia

 Ex-Officio (Past President): Manoj Kochar, Director, Holoflex Limited

 Governing Body Member: Smitesh Surana, Director, Everest Holovisions Limited

 Co-opted Governing Body Member: Ranesh Bajaj, Director, VINSAK

The association said that the governing body of 2023–2025 made tremendous strides in strengthening ASPA’s position as a trusted voice in the fight against counterfeiting, smuggling, and illicit trade.

With the new governing body at the helm, ASPA is committed to taking its mission to new heights by intensifying efforts across its four key focus areas. The Association will continue to strengthen advocacy and policy engagement through closer collaboration with government and regulatory agencies to drive anti-counterfeiting policies and traceability frameworks.

Newly elected as President of ASPA, Ankit Gupta addressed the members and shared his vision for the Association, “It is an absolute honor to be elected as the President of ASPA and to have the opportunity to lead our industry association alongside such an accomplished governing body. Over the next two years, we are committed to making this journey memorable marked by learning, growth, collaboration, and strong advocacy for our collective cause.”

He further added, “I deeply acknowledge and thank our industry seniors, including Manoj Kochar, Luv Shriram, Nakul Pasricha, and many others who have steered the path of ASPA over the last 25 years. On a personal note, this moment is especially meaningful as I follow in the footsteps of my late father, U.K. Gupta, who once held this very position. I am humbled to carry forward his legacy, and I am sure he would be proud to see life come full circle. I also extend my gratitude to my colleagues at Holostik for their constant support. Together with our members, we will strive to make the world a safer and counterfeit-free place.”

With its renewed leadership and clear vision, ASPA is poised to further strengthen its role as an industry catalyst in the fight against counterfeiting and illicit trade. The Association remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding brands, protecting consumers, and promoting innovation-driven authentication and traceability solutions that contribute to a secure and transparent economy.