Roche Pharma India announces winners of 2nd LEAP scholarship program

Roche Pharma India announced the winners of the second edition of Leading Engagements to Advance Patient Care (LEAP) program. The felicitation ceremony celebrated five outstanding oncology students, whose solutions addressed challenges in the field of cancer care.

The second edition of LEAP invited all streams of final-year oncology students enrolled in super-speciality courses such as DM/DNB/MCh to provide solutions across clinical care, immunotherapy, patient care, and other areas such as innovation and access. This edition attracted participation from 100+ leading medical colleges and hospitals nationwide, with 256 innovative solutions being submitted.

The five winners from this year include:

Dr. Beulah Elizabeth Koshy from Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, whose solution focused on palliative support and ethical decision-making, earning jury recognition for its emphasis on compassionate care and patient dignity

Dr. Ruhi Kumar of Stanley Medical College, Chennai, who developed an affordable caregiving support model that enhanced treatment adherence and was lauded for its patient-centric approach

Dr. Prabhu Pandian of Madurai Medical College, Madurai, who introduced a standardized MDT platform for personalized cancer care plans, enabling real-time adjustments, earning praise for its structured, evidence-driven methodology

Dr. Athira Vincent of Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, whose AI platform for accurate cancer diagnosis, personalized treatment and real-time monitoring stood out for its potential to transform cancer care

Dr. Soumya BM of Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, whose solution focused on access programs, tiered pricing models and partnerships for affordable medications and technologies

Each winner was awarded INR 3 lakh scholarship, a certificate, and medal for their contributions to advancing academic excellence in oncology. This year’s felicitation event was graced by deans of medical colleges and renowned oncologists, creating a highly engaging experience.

LEAP is a unique program empowering final-year DM/DNB/MCh Oncology students in India with a platform for learning, collaboration, and innovation in oncology care. The program is designed to foster innovative thinking and creativity in students, as they prepare to step into clinical practice.

LEAP also creates a space for students to network, collaborate, and develop practical solutions to real-world challenges in oncology and cancer care. Through this program, Roche Pharma India aims to inspire students to drive positive changes in the world of cancer care.

“LEAP program is a testament of our commitment to reimagining healthcare, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat, by investing and nurturing in the next generation of India’s medical talent. The winners and participants of this program are not only addressing today’s oncology challenges with creativity and compassion, but are the future architects of a more compassionate approach to cancer care in India which is more human, inclusive, and accessible”, said Roche Pharma India CEO & Managing Director, Rajwinder Mehdwan.

Entries were evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising Dr. Amit Rauthan, Head of Department (HOD) & Consultant, Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital; Dr. Surinder Kher, Industry Expert and Consultant, Aster Hospitals; Dr. Geeta Kadayaprath, Senior Consultant, Breast Surgical Oncology and Oncoplastic Surgery Lead, Apollo Women’s Cancer Centre, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals; and Dr. Aju Mathew, Consultant, Ernakulam Medical Centre, with assessments centered on originality, practicality, strategic insight, and potential to improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Amit Rauthan, HOD & Consultant, Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru said, “I would like to thank Roche for creating LEAP, a powerful initiative that has brought fresh energy into the oncology ecosystem by encouraging student-led innovation and engaging the brilliant minds to in the field of medicine to think beyond textbook and clinical protocols. It’s heartening to see students presenting such diverse and thoughtful ideas focused on improving patients’ quality of life. These kinds of programs are essential for capacity building for shaping India’s complex healthcare system, and I hope every participant continues to refine their ideas and bring them to life as they truly have the potential to transform cancer care.

Dr. Geeta Kadayaprath, Senior Consultant, Breast Surgical Oncology and Oncoplastic Surgery Lead, Apollo Women’s Cancer Centre, Delhi, said, “I enjoyed being part of such a wonderful initiative with efficient online execution. It is a standout initiative that brings a much-needed platform for young oncologists to explore patient-centric solutions beyond conventional treatment. I was truly impressed to see so many women take the lead with empathetic, practical ideas that truly address the lived experience of cancer. Programs like this are vital for strengthening our healthcare ecosystem by encouraging the next generation to combine clinical excellence with human insight. I hope our winners set the benchmark in oncology care and inspire more people to participate and contribute to its future.”

“I sincerely thank the Roche team for creating a platform that nurtures scientific curiosity and innovative ideas. I have enjoyed the process of participation and evaluation, including interactions with jury members who bring in a depth of knowledge and understanding. The reward is an encouragement for young professionals like me to think differently, ask the right questions and continue striving harder,” said Dr. Beulah Elizabeth Koshy, LEAP 2025 winner from Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bangalore.

Sharing insights on the evaluation process, Dr. Surinder Kher, Consultant, Aster Hospitals, Bengaluru said, “This year we had the chance to meet and interact with the shortlisted students, which helped us understand their thought process. It was inspiring to see the ideas go beyond clinical practice to include innovations like AI and ML. Selecting the winners took nearly 20 hours of discussion, which shows the quality of all entries.”

“It was a rewarding experience to be a part of the evaluation process. Originality, creativity and innovation are core pillars that stood out while assessing the ideas. Some of the ideas were so impactful that I felt inspired to join hands in bringing them to life. Persistence is the key to translating these innovations into reality,” said Dr. Aju Mathew, Consultant, Ernakulam Medical Centre, Kochi

“LEAP stands out as a unique initiative that celebrates innovation beyond research. It encourages students to think critically and bring up ideas that can be implemented from ground-level, with the support of institutions,” said Dr. Suresh Babu, Head of Dept Oncology, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bangalore.