GST council announces to waive off tax on 36 lifesaving drugs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam, in the 56th meeting of GST Council, announced to reduced the GST rate from 12 per cent to zero on 33 life-saving drugs and medicines, and from 5 per cent to nil on three life-saving drugs used for the treatment of cancer, rare diseases, and other severe chronic conditions.

GST on all other drugs and medicines has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. The GST on various medical apparatus and devices used for medical, surgical, dental, or veterinary purposes, or for physical and chemical analysis, has also been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance welcomes the government’s decision to exempt life-saving and cancer medicines from GST, a step that will bring direct relief to patients and their families. Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance said, “The reduction in GST on a wide range of medicines from 12% to 5% will help ease the overall treatment burden and make essential therapies more affordable.”

He further added, “These reforms will improve the accessibility of medicines, ensure wider availability across healthcare settings, and contribute positively to the government’s vision of affordable healthcare for all. The pharmaceutical industry remains committed to working alongside policymakers to further enhance patient access and advance India’s healthcare outcomes.”

Commenting on the announcement, Farheen Butt, Partner, Deloitte India said, “Exempting lifesaving drugs, especially those used for cancer and rare chronic diseases, is expected to substantially ease the financial burden on patients who often face high medical costs. In addition to patient relief, the GST Council’s recommendation to grant 90% provisional refunds for claims arising from the inverted duty structure should help pharmaceutical companies mitigate working capital challenges caused by delays in refund processing.”

The GST on Agalsidase Beta, Imigluicerase, and Eptacog alfa which are used to treat genetic and blood disorder are fully tax-exempted from the existing 5%, while 33 other drugs that are fully tax-exempted most are used to treat cancer.

Suresh Nair, Tax Partner, EY India also commented that the the GST Council’s tax rate restructuring in the pharma sector is transformative for accessible healthcare. He added, “By lowering GST on all medicines from 12% to 5% and granting nil rates to 36 vital lifesaving drugs for conditions like cancer and rare diseases, it would significantly reduce patient expenses and improve access to essential therapies. Reducing GST on medical equipment from 18% or 12% to 5% further enhances affordability of essential healthcare for patients. GST on job work services for the pharma sector has also been reduced from 12% to 5%. This citizen-focused reform promotes equitable healthcare, strengthens public health and industry growth, and reinforces India’s global pharmaceutical leadership.”

“The reduction of GST on items such as glucometers, thermometers, corrective spectacles, diagnostic kits and reagents is a welcome measure that will go a long way in reducing healthcare costs especially on such items of daily use for many,” said Ashwin Sapra, Partner (head – pharma & healthcare), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.