Ravi Chander Katta, Site Quality Lead (SQOL) – Vizag, Pfizer Global Supply – Global Sterile Injectables
Vizag Pharma Summit 2023 | 19th May 2023 | The Gateway Hotel, Visakhapatnam
In this video:
Topic:
Elevating Pharma Performance: Regulatory Compliance And Quality Assurance
Key Takeaway:
Use of real time data analytics, AI will drive process excellence in pharma and elevate regulatory compliance