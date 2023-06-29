Express Pharma

Ravi Chander Katta, Site Quality Lead (SQOL) – Vizag, Pfizer Global Supply – Global Sterile Injectables

Vizag Pharma Summit 2023 | 19th May 2023 | The Gateway Hotel, Visakhapatnam

By EP News Bureau
In this video:
Topic:
Elevating Pharma Performance: Regulatory Compliance And Quality Assurance

Key Takeaway:
Use of real time data analytics, AI will drive process excellence in pharma and elevate regulatory compliance

