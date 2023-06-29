Express Pharma

K Raja Bhanu, Deputy Director & Joint Director (FAC), Drugs Control Administration, Visakhapatnam, Region of Andhra Pradesh

Vizag Pharma Summit 2023 | 19th May 2023 | The Gateway Hotel, Visakhapatnam

In this video:
Topic:
Keynote Address: The Regulatory Perspective

Key Takeaway:
We need a cultural shift and a growth mind set to evolve continuously, and hone our strengths to become future ready

