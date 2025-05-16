Punita Lal joins Lupin board as Additional Director

Lupin has announced the appointment of Punita Lal as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) to its Board of Directors.

Punita Lal brings over 35 years of experience in strategy, marketing, and leadership across Asia. She has worked in senior leadership roles at Coca-Cola in China and PepsiCo in India, and also served as Managing Director and CEO of NourishCo, a joint venture between Tata Global Beverages and PepsiCo.

Following her executive roles, Punita transitioned to consulting, focusing on small and medium enterprises and contributing to innovation in business models and strategy. She is also a qualified leadership coach.

Her board-level experience includes positions with DBS Bank, Carlsberg A.S., Cipla, CEAT, and Entertainment Networks India. She has previously been recognised among India’s top 20 businesswomen by Business Today in 2006 and was named Corporate Woman of the Year by FICCI Women’s Organisation in 2009.

Punita holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.

Commenting on the appointment, Manju D Gupta, Chairman, Lupin said, “We are delighted to welcome Punita to our board. Her vast experience and expertise will be instrumental in guiding Lupin’s strategic initiatives and strengthening our position in the global pharmaceutical industry.”