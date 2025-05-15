Panel Discussion: Leadership playbook for scaling pharma businesses

Panellists in this video:

+ Mr Prashant Sharma, CTO, Zydus Life Sciences (Moderator)

+ Mr Sandeep Raktate, President, Operation, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

+ Mr Naresh Gaur, EVP Operations, Stallion Laboratories

+ Mr Rahul Songire, VP-Central Quality, Zydus Life Sciences

+ Mr Gaurav Kaushik, Managing Director & CEO, Meteoric Biopharmaceutical

Key Highlights:

[1] Forecasting and demand planning in pharma is a complex process, but leveraging the right technology and analytics can transform it into a more evidence-based, accurate and strategic functions.

[2] A strong User Requirements Specification (URS) is key to clearly define user expectations and regulatory needs for equipment, systems, or software and guide design, validation, and compliance in pharma while minimising operational risks

[3] Effective leadership is leading by example—leaders must thoroughly review all documents and guidance. This leads to more informed decision-making and sets high standards for the team. It also strengthens compliance and accountability across the board

[4] Pharma professionals should continuously strive to improve their competencies to become cutting-edge, future-ready talent; build strong quality systems; and drive continuous progress

[5] Digitalisation is a buzzword— but pharma organisations must assess their digital maturity, identify gaps, and invest strategically to unlock its true potential, foster horizontal growth and drive long-term value