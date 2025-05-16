ICON retains lead as most active CRO in Q1 2025, reveals GlobalData

ICON maintains its place as the most active contract research organization (CRO) for Q1 2025 and Russia keeps its spot with the most clinical trials initiated in Europe despite the ongoing war with Ukraine, according to a report by GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report “Q1 2025 Clinical Trials: CRO, Sponsor & Country Winners,” reveals that France moved up its position from fourth place in Q1 2024 to second in the region.

Kathryn Kinch, Pharma Product Manager at GlobalData, comments, “AstraZeneca led among large- and mega-cap sponsors of drug trials. Oncology trials dominated the landscape, making up the largest share of new trials, with solid tumors as the most studied indication and pain leading in central nervous system research.”

The report also identifies the top 10 trial sites in North America, Europe, and the rest of the world based on the number of trials initiated. On a global scale, oncology was the leading therapeutic area of focus. 1,513 oncology-related clinical trials were either launched or scheduled to commence in Q1 2025. Following closely behind, central nervous system (CNS) diseases accounted for 1,421 trials, reflecting a robust commitment to addressing complex neurological challenges.

However, the quarter did see a slight dip in both oncology and CNS trials compared to the previous year, where 1,573 and 1,438 trials were recorded, respectively. Within oncology, solid tumors dominated the landscape with 1,194 trials, while pain management emerged as the most studied indication in the CNS category, boasting 671 trials.

The CRO Activity and Intel report is published on a quarterly basis. The data presented in this report reflects the database as of April 10, 2025.