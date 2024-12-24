Venus Remedies partners with NSDC to enhance workforce development through skill certification

Venus Remedies has implemented the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) skill certification initiative for the first time in the organisation. A total of 128 employees from 30 departments, including Quality Assurance, Research & Development, and Administration, participated in this certification process. The primary objective of this initiative was to enhance workforce skills and competency in line with industry standards.

To prepare employees for the NSDC certification examination, the company conducted extensive preparatory programs through its Skill Development Department. These included skill-specific training modules tailored to departmental requirements, mock assessments to familiarise participants with the examination format and mentorship programs where experienced professionals provided guidance.

The company aims to leverage insights from the assessments to identify skill gaps and design targeted training programs. In the future, the company is looking at linking NSDC certifications to career progression and appraisals, thereby creating clear pathways for employee growth. The organisation is also planning to align recruitment criteria with NSDC standards, ensuring that the new employees meet industry-aligned prerequisites.

Future plans include follow-up training sessions, advanced certifications in collaboration with NSDC and continuous evolution of skill development programmes.