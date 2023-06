In this video:

Prabhat Balyan, Asst. Manager – Business Development, Ami Polymer & Dhruv Borda, Asst. Manager – Sales & Marketing, Ami Polymer

Topic:

Polymeric solutions for pharma, biopharma and medical industry

Key Takeaway:

Ami Polymer offers a wide range of tubings and hoses which are used advantageously to improve pharma processes.