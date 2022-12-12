PM Modi inaugurates three national AYUSH institutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday virtually inaugurated three national AYUSH institutes in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani. These are All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine in Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy in Delhi.

The Prime Minister was participating in the valedictory ceremony of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) at Panjim, Goa. The four-day deliberation at the 9th WAC provided a global platform for national and global stakeholders, industry leaders, practitioners, traditional healers, educationists and manufacturers for engaging in intellectual exchange to strengthen the Ayurveda sector.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by P S Sreedharan Pillai, Governor, Goa; Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister, Goa; Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister, AYUSH and Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State, AYUSH, and Women and Child Development; and Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (MoS), Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, among others.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi, said, “We need to continuously work toward the documentation of ‘data-based evidence,’ we had Ayurveda’s results as well as effects in our favour, but we were lagging behind in terms of evidence. Our medical data, research and journals have to be brought together to verify every claim on modern scientific parameters.”

He also notified that over 30 countries have recognised Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system, and we have to further promote Ayurveda in every country of the world. “Ayurveda is not just about treatment, it also promotes wellness. The world is now returning to our traditional medicine and Yoga and Ayurveda are the new hope for the world,” he emphasised.

On the occasion, Sonowal said, “AYUSH Ministry is committed to imparting AYUSH health systems into day-to-day life of the common man by strengthening systems in health as well as the education sectors to the people of India. We want AYUSH system to become a part of every household not only in India, but globally, and are trying our best to fulfill dream of ‘Heal in India.’”

He further said, “With the rapid strides in the AYUSH sector, in India’s Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, I firmly believe that under the guidance of PM Shri Narendra Modi, it will certainly be ‘AYUSH Ka Amrit Kaal.’