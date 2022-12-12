Express Pharma


Lupin launches generic joint pain drug in US

The company's product -- Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution 2% -- is the generic version of Horizon Pharma Therapeutics Pennsaid

By PTI
Lupin recently said it has launched a generic version of Pennsaid, used to treat pain in the knees caused by osteoarthritis in the American market.

The company’s product — Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution 2% — is the generic version of Horizon Pharma Therapeutics Pennsaid, a company statement mentioned.

PTI
