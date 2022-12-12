US FDA gives final approval to Zydus’s two capsules

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given final approval to Zydus Lifesciences for marketing Silodosin capsules, 4 mg and 8 mg, and Pregabalin capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg and 300 mg, Zydus notified recently via a statement.

According to the statement, Silodosin capsules are indicated to treat signs and symptoms of an enlarged prostate gland, which is also known as benign enlargement of the prostate (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH). Pregabalin capsules are indicated to treat pain caused by nerve damage due to diabetes or to shingles (herpes zoster) infection. It is also used to treat nerve pain caused by spinal cord injury and pain in people with fibromyalgia.