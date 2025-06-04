PLUSS Advanced Technologies and Ecodome Logistics unite to build India’s greenest, most reliable cold-chain for pharma distribution

PLUSS Advanced Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Ecodome Logistics to roll out reusable, IoT-enabled cold-chain boxes for nationwide pharmaceutical distribution. The collaboration will use validated Phase Change Material (PCM) boxes to support temperature-sensitive transport of medicines and biologicals.

According to the companies, the partnership is expected to reduce vaccine and biologics wastage by up to 25 per cent, cut carbon emissions from single-use Styrofoam by as much as 80 per cent, and provide end-to-end shipment visibility that complies with regulatory requirements.

Cold-chain inefficiencies currently lead to spoilage rates of 20 to 25 per cent in India, largely due to traditional containers that cannot consistently maintain safe temperatures. Ice-based and Styrofoam containers often allow temperature excursions below the critical 2 °C threshold. Each tonne of discarded Styrofoam also contributes to carbon emissions, with limited recycling releasing several thousand kilograms of CO₂.

PLUSS’s reusable PCM boxes are designed to maintain a consistent temperature range of 2 °C to 8 °C, can be reused multiple times each month, and have a lower carbon footprint over their lifetime. These thermal boxes will form the basis of Ecodome’s rental fleet and will be equipped with integrated sensors. The sensors transmit real-time data on temperature and location to Ecodome’s cloud platform, allowing immediate intervention by manufacturers and regulators if needed.

The collaboration operates on a pay-per-use model, eliminating the need for pharmaceutical companies to invest capital in cold-chain infrastructure. This model is intended to make access to reliable temperature-controlled logistics more feasible for both large and small pharma firms.

Samit Jain, Managing Director of PLUSS Advanced Technologies, said, “Science must solve real-world problems. Marrying our PCM innovation with Ecodome’s technology-first logistics platform tackles the two biggest barriers in pharma distribution—temperature integrity and environmental impact—in a single stroke.”

Nihar Parida, Co-Founder of Ecodome Logistics, said, “PLUSS’s deep materials expertise completes the puzzle for India’s most dependable green cold-chain network. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for reliability, compliance and sustainability.”

Initial deployment will begin in major pharmaceutical hubs such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and the National Capital Region. The companies plan to expand operations to secondary manufacturing clusters as part of a broader scale-up.

Both companies expect the partnership to accelerate PCM adoption, enhance vaccine supply security, and support India’s climate targets within the healthcare logistics sector.