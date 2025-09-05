Piyush Goyal inaugurates iPHEX 2025; underlines India’s position as ‘Pharmacy of the World’

The 11th edition of the International Exhibition on Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare (iPHEX 2025), organised by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

In the inaugural session, Goyal emphasised India’s critical role in global healthcare and its responsibility to ensure equitable access to affordable, quality medicines. He underlined India’s position as the “Pharmacy of the World” and called for deeper global collaborations to strengthen healthcare systems worldwide.

Addressing the gathering, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating market access, reducing trade barriers, and ensuring that Indian exporters remain globally competitive.

“Every child in India deserves high-quality medicines at affordable prices. Our pharma industry is ensuring this not just for India, but for the entire world—making India truly the Pharmacy of the World. As we celebrate the 11th edition of iPHEX, an auspicious milestone, we reaffirm our collective resolve to build a self-reliant India with robust supply chains and global impact. This strength will drive our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047”, he said.

Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drug Controller General of India, stressed the importance of regulatory convergence and reliance, assuring international stakeholders of India’s commitment to global quality benchmarks. “India has long been a powerhouse for healthcare supplies, and the world has consistently placed its trust in our medicines and products. We are moving from volume to value by developing innovative products in India for global markets. The future is strong and promising because we understand our responsibility towards global public health, and the world is looking to India for affordable innovation”, he said.

Speaking at the inaugural, Mr. Namit Joshi, Chairman, Pharmexcil, said, “iPHEX has grown into India’s most credible global touchpoint for pharmaceutical exports. This platform is a direct bridge between policy, regulation, and market opportunity, giving buyers the confidence that Indian exporters deliver not just affordable medicines, but assured quality and global reliability.”

Bhavin Mehta, Chairman, iPHEX & Vice Chairman, Pharmexcil, added, “As one of the founding members of iPHEX, it is inspiring to see how this initiative has matured into an institution. iPHEX 2025 is focused on empowering MSMEs, driving market intelligence, and sustaining credibility through compliance. From FY14 to FY25, India’s pharmaceutical exports have more than doubled—from USD 14.9 billion to USD 30.5 billion— registering an impressive growth of over 104%, a testament to the sector’s resilience, innovation, and expanding global trust. Together, we are shaping the future of Indian pharma as the Partner of First Choice for global healthcare.”

Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmexcil, said, “iPHEX is more than an exhibition—it is a year-round commitment to expanding India’s global presence. Our focus is on curated market access, regulatory dialogues, and buyer–seller partnerships that convert into sustainable trade outcomes. The 11th edition reinforces India’s leadership in powering healthcare and connecting markets across 150+ countries.”

The event features a dedicated International Buyer–Seller Meet, a focused exhibition with over 700 stalls, and sector-specific sessions spotlighting India’s leading pharmaceutical exporters across formulations, biosimilars, bulk drugs, and surgical products. Since its inception in 2013, iPHEX has hosted more than 5,000 foreign delegates, including regulators and buyers, and featured over 4,000 Indian exhibitors in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

iPHEX strengthens India’s positioning as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ by facilitating focused B2B engagements, market access dialogues, and strategic collaborations across key regions including NAFTA, EU, ASEAN, LAC, Africa, and GCC. Running alongside the exhibition, the Global Regulatory Conclave—jointly organized by CDSCO and Pharmexcil—features sessions on good reliance practices, pharmacopoeia convergence, country-specific regulatory pathways, and market expansion strategies. Together, these discussions are fostering international alignment, accelerating approvals, and reinforcing global trust in India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Pharmexcil, representing over 4,400 Indian pharmaceutical exporters, plays a pivotal role in advancing global trade through policy advocacy, regulatory support, and market development initiatives. With India’s pharma exports already valued at over USD 30 billion annually, iPHEX 2025 serves as a strategic lead-up to India’s ambition of becoming a USD 65 billion pharma export powerhouse by 2030.

Designed to embody the spirit of “Powering Healthcare, Connecting Markets”, iPHEX 2025 brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and global stakeholders to drive meaningful collaboration, unlock new trade corridors, and elevate India’s role in shaping the future of global healthcare. Dr. Rajeev Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research & Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) highlighted the importance of tech transfer for research. Others who were present on the occasion included Shri Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC INDIA, Shri Nitin Kumar Yadav, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.