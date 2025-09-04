DoP eases compliance under UCPMP 2024

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has announced key amendments to the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024 to simplify annual reporting format.

This move was in response to industry concerns over the complexity and duplicative nature of monthly marketing expenditure disclosures.

Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI said “We welcome the Department of Pharmaceuticals’ updated guidelines under the amended UCPMP, 2024, which bring greater clarity and streamlining to compliance requirements for the industry. The simplification of disclosure formats, merger of CEO undertakings with declarations, and rationalisation of submission timelines reflect a pragmatic approach to ensure ease of adherence while strengthening accountability.”

The circular released by DoP on 1st September, also updates Clause 5.1 of the UCPMP 2024 to mandate that free samples be valued per unit—such as per tablet, vial, or millilitre—using these pricing standards; aimed at reducing compliance burden while maintaining transparency and ethical practices in pharmaceutical marketing.

Additionally, the circular also stated that the valuation of free drug samples given to healthcare professionals must now be based either on the average price charged to stockists or the average annual purchase price for the same dosage and strength.

Matai further said, “The guidance on free sample valuation and the emphasis on transparency of event funding and participant selection further reinforce the principles of ethical and responsible engagement with healthcare professionals. We also appreciate the focus on data security and the clear framework for associations to manage disclosures in a structured manner. We welcome these amendments as they bring greater clarity, simplification, and transparency to the UCPMP framework. We remain fully committed to guiding our members in the continued practice towards ethical marketing, transparency, and patient-centric engagement, thereby contributing to a sustainable and responsible healthcare ecosystem.”