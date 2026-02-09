Piramal Critical Care and Blue-Zone Technologies ink agreement on waste anaesthetic gas recycling

Piramal Critical Care, Inc., an overseas subsidiary of Piramal Pharma, and Blue-Zone Technologies have announced an agreement to collaborate on full lifecycle technology to capture and recycle waste anaesthetic gases.

The collaboration combines waste anaesthetic gas capture, collection and processing technology developed by Blue-Zone with Piramal’s manufacturing and marketing capabilities. The agreement is aimed at supporting healthcare providers in reducing the environmental impact of volatile anaesthetics and maintaining the use of inhaled anaesthesia for patients.

Subject to regulatory approval in Europe for Blue-Zone’s Phoenix Deltasorb waste anaesthetic gas capture system, Blue-Zone will offer the systems to Piramal Critical Care customers in Europe, beginning with France and Germany. Blue-Zone will manage activities related to the supply and use of the systems within healthcare facilities. Piramal Critical Care will process the captured waste anaesthetic gas using Blue-Zone’s technology to produce Sevoflurane USP for human use in Canada.

Both parties have stated that the scope of waste anaesthetic gas capture, collection and recycling, as well as the marketing of Sevoflurane USP derived from waste anaesthetic gas, is expected to extend to additional regions.

Jeff Hampton, President and COO, Piramal Critical Care, said, “Piramal Critical Care is proud to partner with Blue-Zone on this innovative waste anaesthetic gas capture, collection, and recycling technology to help reduce waste and minimize environmental impact. By introducing gas capture technology, hospitals can choose the inhaled anaesthetic that best meets clinical needs while also supporting more sustainable healthcare goals.

Inhaled anaesthetics are vitally important medicines that enable essential treatment for patients around the world. As a leading global manufacturer of general anaesthesia products, Piramal Pharma is committed to supporting clinicians, hospitals, and health systems with solutions that balance clinical performance and environmental responsibility. Our focus is to ensure that patients continue to receive the critical care they need while advancing more sustainable approaches to anaesthesia.”

Piramal Critical Care operates in anaesthesia, pain management and intrathecal therapy and supplies hospitals in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio includes inhaled anaesthetics, intrathecal treatments for spasticity and pain management, plasma volume expanders, injectables and generics. The company has manufacturing facilities in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States, Digwal, India, and Dahej, India, and works with pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisations worldwide.

Piramal Pharma operates through development and manufacturing facilities and a distribution network serving over 100 countries. Its businesses include Piramal Pharma Solutions, Piramal Critical Care and India Consumer Healthcare. The company also has an associate company, AbbVie Therapeutics India, and a minority investment in Yapan Bio, which operates in biologics, bio-therapeutics and vaccines.