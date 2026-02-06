Dr Anar Modi named to Avendus Wealth Hurun India Uth Series 2025 U40 List

Dr Anar Modi has been included in the Avendus Wealth Hurun India Uth Series 2025 U40 List. The list recognises entrepreneurs under the age of 40 from India.

The Avendus Wealth Hurun India Uth Series is a merit-based platform that recognises young business leaders at an early stage. It focuses on individuals demonstrating long-term thinking, governance and responsible leadership. Dr Modi’s inclusion in the U40 list reflects her role within India’s business ecosystem.

Dr Modi serves as Chief Heart Officer at Senores, where she leads initiatives related to employee engagement, mental wellbeing and workforce development. She also heads the corporate social responsibility department at the organisation.

The first edition of the Uth Series felicitation ceremony was held on 29 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Worli, Mumbai. The event brought together participants from multiple sectors and recognised their contributions within their respective fields.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr Anar Modi said, “It is a privilege to be recognised among entrepreneurs who are reshaping the landscape of leadership and innovation in India. This honour reaffirms my belief that when growth is guided by purpose and responsibility, it leads to impact that truly endures.”

The Uth Series continues to recognise individuals from across sectors whose professional journeys reflect leadership and innovation.