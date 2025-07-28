Newly built Indian Red Cross Society’s Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla School for Hearing Impaired was unveiled in Pune

Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Chairman, Serum Institute of India (SII), part of Cyrus Poonawalla group, inaugurated the new building of Indian Red Cross Society’s Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla School for Hearing Impaired at a new premise at ‘Centenary Centre’, Lulla Nagar, Pune. The newly built school is equipped with infrastructure and modern amenities for the hearing-impaired children. The Villoo Poonawalla Foundation (VPF) has given all forms of support to the school since it was established and has helped the school to improve its facilities, resources, and programs, providing students with a better learning environment.

Spread across a wide area, the newly inaugurated school is equipped with technologies and designed in a manner to meet the needs of children with hearing impairments, offering a wide array of services and specialised support. This expansion reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to empowering the hearing community through specialised education and improved accessibility tailored to their specific needs. Run by ‘The Indian Red Cross Society’, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla School for Hearing Impaired fosters a nurturing and encouraging environment to support inclusive and adaptive learning.

Expressing his delight at the inauguration of the newly built school, Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Chairman, Serum Institute of India said, “Providing better healthcare and support to children with special needs is a cause very close to my heart. Today, I feel deeply gratified to inaugurate this new school dedicated to the children with hearing impairments. As an organisation, our goal is to effectively utilise our resources to provide the best preventive solutions to the population, including children. This new building, encompassing advanced infrastructure and modern facilities for the hearing-impaired children, is a step towards the same direction.”

With Dr Cyrus S. Poonawalla as the Chief Guest, the inaugural ceremony was attended by Dr Vikram Phatak, Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, Mabrin Nanavati, Vice Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, and R.V. Kulkarni, Hon. Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Pune, along with members of the SII leadership team and school community.

The School for the Hearing Impaired was established in 1976, with the aim of empowering children with hearing challenges. Over the decades, it has grown into a well-respected institution providing specialised education tailored to the needs of the hearing-impaired students. With a mission to empower the hearing community, the school continues to provide education in an accessible setting.