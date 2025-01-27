PHARMEXCIL strengthens India-UAE partnership

The Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) announces its renewed commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the pharmaceutical sector.

On January 23, 2025, Raja Bhanu, Director General of PHARMEXCIL along with the AVPS Chakravarthi, Honorary Advisor, Pharmexcil, met Aref Ali Alnuaimi, Consul General, UAE, in Hyderabad. The meeting highlighted the enduring economic and commercial ties between the two nations, with a particular focus on pharmaceutical exports and collaboration in drug development, formulations, vaccines, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

As part of its efforts to enhance this collaboration, PHARMEXCIL will host the India Pavilion at Arab Health 2025, one of the most prestigious healthcare and pharmaceutical exhibitions in the region. Scheduled to take place from January 27-30, 2025, at the World Trade Center (WTC), Dubai to be inaugurated by Satish Kumar Siven, Consul General of India to UAE, at Dubai on January 27, 2025 this event will feature participation from 65 leading Indian pharmaceutical companies.

The India Pavilion will serve as a showcase for India’s excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation, offering a platform for Indian companies to present their products and capabilities to global stakeholders, explore new business opportunities, and deepen engagement with the UAE market.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhanu stated, “India and the UAE share a deep-rooted partnership that has grown into a robust strategic collaboration. PHARMEXCIL is honoured to contribute to this partnership by fostering deeper engagement in the pharmaceutical sector. Arab Health 2025 provides an excellent platform to demonstrate India’s capabilities and explore mutually beneficial opportunities in the UAE and beyond.”

PHARMEXCIL invites stakeholders from across the healthcare industry to visit the India Pavilion and explore the vast potential of Indian pharmaceuticals.