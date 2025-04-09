Logistics4Pharma expands customs services with transit document management and bonded storage near Frankfurt airport

Logistics4Pharma, a GDP-certified pharmaceutical logistics provider based in Frankfurt, has expanded its service offerings by integrating a comprehensive transit document service with customs-secured transportation into its existing portfolio. This addition builds on the company’s existing temporary storage services under customs supervision. The extended services are available near Frankfurt International Airport and aim to streamline supply chain operations by offering a consolidated customs solution under one provider.

“Pharmaceutical products and medical devices require time-critical solutions and specialised care during transportation and storage. Customs processes risk creating delays due to various circumstances,” said Annika Wittner, Business Manager & Customs Officer at Logistics4Pharma. “Our customers benefit from Logistics4Pharma being a single point of contact and direct supplier of various customs services to support the reliability of a strong supply chain and ensure product integrity at all times. With this latest expansion, we are leveraging our GDP-certified and fully temperature-controlled facility to even more flexible solutions tailored to each business case by our in-house experts.”

A core feature of the expansion is bonded storage. This allows non-EU goods to be stored under customs supervision without the immediate need to settle import duties or taxes. Goods placed in bonded warehouses are not immediately subject to regulatory bans or restrictions, providing clients with the time needed to secure necessary import licences. Once documentation is finalised, the goods can be transitioned seamlessly to the next stage of customs processing and dispatched accordingly.

Logistics4Pharma’s new capabilities also include on-site management of existing T1 transit documents, and the ability to issue new T1 documents directly at the facility. These enhancements enable pharmaceutical goods to move efficiently under customs supervision without unnecessary handling or delay.

Julius Graf von Pfeil, Head of Finance & Supply Chain at Logistics4Pharma, noted, “With our background, comprehensive service portfolio, and strategic location near Frankfurt International Airport, expanding the customs service offerings was the next important step to strengthen our international business and support global customer needs with an attractive range of in-house services.”

These additions support the company’s goal of increasing supply chain reliability while maintaining compliance and temperature control standards critical to pharmaceutical logistics.