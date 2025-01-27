Merck inaugurates the expansion of its Peenya facility in Bengaluru

Merck Life Science in India has recently announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Peenya, Bengaluru. The expansion will transform Peenya into a key manufacturing hub for Merck in the APAC region.

Merck hosted an inaugural ceremony at the Peenya site, bringing together company leadership, customers and key stakeholders. Senior leaders including, Tony Qiu, Head of APAC Region, Global Plant Operations, ISCO, Merck Life Science; Prasanna NK, Site Director- Peenya, Bengaluru, Merck Life Science; Aditya Sharma, Head of Process Solutions, India Region, Merck Life Science; and Dhananjay Singh, Managing Director, Merck Life Science, shared insights on the expansion project and emphasised the importance of building sustainable capabilities in Asia and India for future growth.