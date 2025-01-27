Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Zydus Lifesciences is bestowed with the Padma Bhushan

Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Zydus Lifescience, has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. With a Masters in Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology from the L.M. College of Pharmacy and alumni of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, he was always driven by a passion to become a pharma entrepreneur. Patel combines both research and techno-commercial expertise. He has published over 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and is a co-inventor in more than 64 patents.

Expressing his gratitude for being bestowed with one of India’s highest civilian honours, Patel said, “I would like to thank the Government of India for this great honour and humbly accept this recognition. It’s a journey that started over seven decades ago when my father started as an entrepreneur to contribute to nation-building and making India self-reliant in lifesciences. This commitment to science, health and innovation always inspired me. I am fortunate to have 27000 people at Zydus as a part of this journey working on putting India at the forefront of innovation with pathbreaking discoveries that bridge unmet healthcare needs. I consider myself extremely honoured to be a part of these exciting, transformative years for the Indian Lifesciences Industry. We are taking a leap into the future with the convergence of health, digital advancements and technology. Innovation from India will bring critical access to affordable healthcare and empower people to lead healthier and more fulfilled lives.”

Pankaj Patel is on the board of several prestigious institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India. He is also the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM Ahmedabad and Chairman of IIM Udaipur and Invest India. He officiates on the board of several Not-for-Profit and charitable institutions. Patel is the Executive Chairman of the Gujarat Cancer Society and Chairman of the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, reaching out to the needy and underprivileged cancer patients. He also officiates as the Chairman of the Deaf and Mute School, Ahmedabad.

He is also the Chairman of the Board of Zydus Foundation which has set up Zydus Hospital and Medical College at Dahod. Patel supports the Group’s CSR initiatives in the fields of education, pharmaceutical technology and innovation, grassroots innovation, sustainable livelihoods, water conservation, skill development for women from economically disadvantaged groups, and also specially abled children and Green Gujarat initiatives for sustainability.