Biocon Biologics secures US FDA approval for Biosimilar Bevacizumab, JOBEVNE

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved JOBEVNE™ (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), for intravenous use. JOBEVNE is a recombinant humanised monoclonal antibody used in the treatment of multiple types of cancer.

JOBEVNE functions as a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor. It binds to VEGF and blocks its interaction with receptors, preventing angiogenesis. This mechanism restricts the blood supply to tumours, contributing to the management of various cancers.

With this approval, JOBEVNE becomes the latest addition to Biocon Biologics’ biosimilar oncology portfolio in the United States, which also includes OGIVRI (trastuzumab-dkst) and FULPHILA (pegfilgrastim-jmdb). The company also markets its bevacizumab biosimilar under the name ABEVMY in Europe (approved February 2021) and Canada (approved November 2021).

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, said, “The U.S. FDA approval of JOBEVNE (bevacizumab-nwgd) is a significant milestone—our seventh biosimilar approved in the U.S. and a strong addition to our robust oncology portfolio. It underscores the depth of our scientific expertise and commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologics. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to bring more treatment options to patients.”

According to Biocon Biologics, bevacizumab sales in the U.S. were approximately USD 2.0 billion in 2023. The company positions the approval as part of its broader strategy to scale biosimilar access in regulated markets.

Biocon Biologics serves over five million patients annually and has an active biosimilar development pipeline comprising 20 assets, including insulins and monoclonal antibodies. The company holds seven biosimilar approvals in the United States and six in Canada, across various therapeutic areas. Notable regulatory milestones include the first U.S. approval of a trastuzumab biosimilar (OGIVRI) and the first interchangeable insulin biosimilar approval (SEMGLEE) in the United States.