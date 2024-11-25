Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India participates in 43rd Edition of IITF 2024

The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is participating in the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024. The exhibition highlights the milestones and initiatives under PMBJP, emphasising the mission to provide quality and affordable medicines across India.

The event started on November 14, 2024, and will continue exhibition till November 27, 2024, where many public awareness activities will also be conducted at Jan Aushadhi stall to spread public awareness about the scheme.

The Government aims to expand the reach of PMBJP by increasing the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 25,000 by March 2027.