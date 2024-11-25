Lupin’s ESG score rises to 76 in S&P Global ESG Ratings

Lupin announced that its S&P Global ESG scores have moved to 76 from 69 last year, above the industry average of 30 in the pharmaceuticals sector. The company has demonstrated consistent and sustained growth in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, underlying its commitment to all aspects of business. Lupin’s steady climb in the S&P Global ESG scores is one amongst the fastest in the pharma industry in India.

Some of Lupin’s main focus areas on the ESG front are environmental stewardship (climate change, water recycling, circular economy, LCA, biodiversity assessment), employee well-being (diversity, equity and inclusion), supply chain sustainability, and patient-centric innovation. The company has increased its share of use of renewable energy to 33.8 per cent and reduced carbon emissions by 21 per cent over the last year. The company is water-positive in all its water usage.