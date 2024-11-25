Merck Life Science in India, GeNext Genomics sign MoU

Merck Life Science in India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GeNext Genomics, an emerging biotech company. This collaboration aims to combine local expertise with global biomanufacturing capabilities

The MoU was signed between Aditya Sharma, Head of Process Solutions, India Region, Merck Life Science; Dr Ashwin Kashikar, Managing Director, Genext Genomics; Supriya Kashikar, Founder & CEO, GeNext Genomics and Ravi Kashikar, Chairman and Founder of Ankur Seeds.



By partnering with Merck for their expertise in biomanufacturing, Genext Genomics can now offer comprehensive solutions that support the growth of India’s biotech ecosystem.