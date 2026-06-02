Pfizer launches Elranatamab in India for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Pfizer has announced the launch of Elranatamab, a BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)-directed bispecific antibody, in India for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

According to the company, the therapy is intended for patients who have received four prior therapies and delivers an improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) and a durable response while maintaining an established safety profile.

Elranatamab is now available in India as a ready-to-use fixed-dose subcutaneous injection. The therapy can be administered weekly, followed by dosing every other week for patients who respond after 24 weeks of weekly treatment. Pfizer stated that subcutaneous administration reduces the time patients and caregivers spend at clinics for treatment administration.

The company said the therapy provides an option for patients who have undergone multiple prior treatments. Elranatamab activates the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells by binding to CD3, a protein found on the surface of T cells, and BCMA, a protein found on the surface of B cells. Through this mechanism, it targets and destroys cancer cells.

Commenting on the launch, Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President, Pfizer India, said, “Patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma often face a long and challenging journey, with significant physical and emotional burden. The introduction of Elranatamab in India marks another step forward in bringing a highly innovative, ready-to-use targeted therapy that combines strong clinical efficacy with the convenience of every-other-week dosing for patients who are responding well to weekly therapy. In addition to extending survival, our aim is to help patients live better. At Pfizer, our focus remains on addressing such critical unmet needs through meaningful scientific breakthroughs and advancing both care and outcomes.”

Multiple myeloma is the second most common type of blood cancer globally and remains a blood cancer for which patients may eventually relapse despite treatment advances. Patients often require multiple lines of therapy and may experience an increasing symptom burden over time.

Pfizer stated that the launch of Elranatamab aims to address the need for additional treatment options for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and support the management of the disease while helping extend survival.