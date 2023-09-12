Pee Safe partially closes Series B round with $3 mn from Natco Pharma, Rainmatter Health

Pee Safe, a hygiene and wellness brand owned by Redcliffe Hygiene, has partially closed their Series B round. The company has received $3 million out of their total round size of $6 million (approximately R 50 crore). The funding was led by Natco Pharma and Rainmatter Health, supported by Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, founders of Zerodha. Alkemi Growth Capital, an existing investor, also participated in the round.

Pee Safe has evolved into a comprehensive personal hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand and has diversified its product range to encompass various personal hygiene categories, addressing the needs of girls from puberty to menopause. This expansion includes the provision of intimate hygiene products such as reusable pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and more.

Vikas Bagaria, the Founder and CEO of Pee Safe, said, “This funding will accelerate our expansion efforts and establish us as the leading brand in the rapidly growing intimate wellness sector, which boasts a remarkable CAGR of 16 per cent. Over the past five years, Pee Safe has achieved a remarkable growth rate of 100 per cent CAGR, surpassing market expectations.”

Earlier this year, the company elevated Rithish Kumar, one of the early founding members as the Co-founder. Commenting on the transaction he added, “The newly acquired funds will be utilised to expand our retail presence in India, expand overseas with an omni-channel approach and allocate additional resources to marketing and awareness initiatives. Currently, we are available in over 15,000 physical retail stores across 70+ cities in India and maintain a strong online presence on major e-commerce platforms, in addition to our own online platforms. We also export to 20 countries in 5 continents.”